WATERTOWN — The post of Jefferson County treasurer is up for reelection in 2023, and there’s already a candidate seeking the office.
Brian S. Peck, the recently elected Champion town supervisor, announced on Tuesday that he intends to seek the nomination of the Republican and Conservative parties to run for Jefferson County treasurer.
The Jefferson County treasurer is responsible for the finances of the county government, with the office responsible for recordkeeping, tax payments and county payroll.
The treasurer also plays an integral role in the annual budget process.
The position is currently held by Karen M. Christie, a Democrat who has held the seat since she was appointed in 2011, following the resignation of former Treasurer Nancy D. Brown. She has been reelected twice since then.
In his statement announcing his candidacy, Mr. Peck alleged Ms. Christie hasn’t done her job properly.
“The Jefferson County treasurer’s office has violated the public’s trust by its lax oversight of the public’s money,” said Peck. “If elected, I am committed to re-establishing that trust and adding two additional pillars; transparency and technology.”
In a video released alongside his announcement, Mr. Peck said the treasurer’s office failed in its oversight mission when, in May of this year, an employee was accused of stealing over $11,000 from the office over the course of two years.
According to police records, Carri Paige is accused of stealing money from county taxpayers who were paying off back property taxes in installment plans, leaving the office when she was discovered and immediately obtaining a lawyer.
County officials said the money was replaced once the theft was discovered, and the county was hoping for restitution as well. The case is still in court.
“Transparency will help repair the trust that was broken when lax oversight by our current officeholder allowed an employee to steal $11,000 over the course of several months,” he said.
When reached for comment, Ms. Christie said that the situation was resolved.
“The theft was discovered, reported to the authorities,” she said. “We made a recovery of the funds and the person involved was prosecuted.”
Mr. Peck said he would be a visible member of county government, working alongside county legislators and county administration to keep the county financially sound.
He also pledged to bring in more modern technology to the treasurer’s office, to improve the taxpaying experience and upgrade accounting practices.
Mr. Peck has a history in government, currently serving as chief of staff to Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and previously serving as director of operations for state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, plus his time as Champion town supervisor, taking office in early 2022.
He’s on the Jefferson County College Foundation Board, Alumni Advisory Council, and is an elder at his church.
He holds a master’s degree in counseling, is a registered EMT and is a sergeant in the New York National Guard. Mr. Peck is also the founder and owner of Coughlin Printing, with offices in Lowville and Watertown.
Mr. Peck lives in Carthage with his wife Sarah and two sons.
The candidates for Jefferson County treasurer have until the spring of 2023 to circulate petitions to appear on the ballot, with the general election set for November 2023.
Ms. Christie has not yet announced if she plans to seek reelection, but if she does it would be the first time the office of the Jefferson County treasurer saw a contested election in over a decade.
