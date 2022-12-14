Champion supervisor to run for county treasurer

Screenshot of Brian S. Peck’s campaign announcement for Jefferson County treasurer.

WATERTOWN — The post of Jefferson County treasurer is up for reelection in 2023, and there’s already a candidate seeking the office.

Brian S. Peck, the recently elected Champion town supervisor, announced on Tuesday that he intends to seek the nomination of the Republican and Conservative parties to run for Jefferson County treasurer.

