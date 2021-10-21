CHAMPION — Voters in Jefferson County’s Legislative District 7 will have a choice this election cycle, one that may be familiar to those who voted in the primary elections last June.
Incumbent Legislator John D. Peck is the Republican in the race, challenged by Champion Town Councilor Matthew T. Gump on the Conservative line. They’re running in a district that covers the town of Champion and a portion of Fort Drum.
Both men faced off in the Republican and Conservative primaries in June, which ended with a close victory for Mr. Peck in the Republican and a clear victory for Mr. Gump in the Conservative.
On Wednesday, both men said they’re feeling confident going into Election Day.
“I’m confident,” Mr. Peck said. “If anyone was really upset enough to ouster me, I hope that someone would have said something by now. Thus far, I’ve been talking to people all across the district and have not heard anyone say they’re done with me.”
Mr. Gump said he’s talked with nearly every registered voter in District 7, and is continuously returning to people he’s missed on door-knocking outings before.
“I think I have the support that I need to win against a 20-year career politician,” Mr. Gump said.
It’s exactly that kind of characterization that Mr. Peck said he’s hoping to dispel.
“I’m a farmer,” he said. “My career is in agriculture. My work with the county Board of Legislators is all about service, I’m not even enrolled in the state retirement system because I’m philosophically opposed to it.”
Mr. Gump said he’s heard voters say they want a better advocate for Champion and Fort Drum, and said his success in the Conservative party primary, coupled with his close success in the Republican, indicate he has some strong support.
“When you look at it totalized, I only lost by seven votes” he said.
Mr. Gump lost the Republican primary by 11 votes, and won the Conservative by 2.
He said he’s working to gain support from Democrats and independents, and has support from the fire and police departments, as well as the town board.
He said he’s happy to see that a key issue in the primary race — County Route 47’s repaving project — is now being worked on thanks to American Rescue Plan funds. He said he feels that he helped push that project along by advocating for it in the race and as town councilman.
The County Route 47 repaving plan was in the county’s five-year road maintenance plan, all of which was moved up when the county received the first $10 million of its American Rescue Plan money.
Mr. Peck said he had a disadvantage in primary season, having to manage his farm and campaign at the same time. That’s not true this time around, and he said he’s been getting in touch with people all over District 7.
“I’ve been out knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending mailers to people,” he said.
Both candidates drew attention to the five proposals that will be on the back of every ballot in New York this election season. The proposals would change the redistricting process, ensure that prison inmates are counted at their home address rather than their prison address, remove voter registration deadlines, permit no-excuse absentee ballots and establish the right to establish each New Yorker’s right to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment.
Mr. Peck said the proposals are “shockwave propositions” that make “radical changes” to the state Constitution.
“I have great concerns with what is being proposed, and the impacts they will have,” he said. “There’s no doubt, they will have impacts.”
Mr. Gump didn’t express any views on the proposals, but stressed that it’s important for every registered voter to go out and cast their ballot, at least to vote on the proposals.
“It’s very important to get out there, even though it’s not a presidential election, so you can vote on these state matters and your local ones,” he said.
