CARTHAGE — After 20 years in local politics, county legislator John D. Peck says he’s worked hard to make sure rural citizens’ voices are heard at all levels of government.
Mr. Peck, a father, farmer and longtime politician, has spent the last 10 years as legislator for Jefferson County’s District Seven, which includes the town of Champion and a part of Fort Drum. Before he was elected to the county legislature in 2012, he was a Champion Town Board member, a position he was first elected to in 2001 at the age of 18.
Reflecting on his first years in office, Mr. Peck said he still feels the same way about the role of local politicians as he did then.
“Back then it was very much about a commitment to service and trying to make a difference in the community,” he said. “I very much wanted to get involved in politics to be able to communicate to legislative leaders about agricultural and rural issues, and I’ve taken every opportunity to communicate that.”
Mr. Peck said, in a highly divided country and a state run out of heavily urbanized centers, he knows there is only so much he is able to do to communicate his constituents’ concerns and wants. He said much of what he and the other legislators on the county board do involves advocacy, teamwork and a good deal of forethought.
“A lot of what we do is blocking maneuvers, as best we can, or go about rattling the chains and blowing the horn on issues we’re facing,” he said.
As an example, Mr. Peck brought up the county’s recent letter to the state Office of Mental Health regarding the New York state competency restoration program. In that program, individuals accused of felony crimes are deemed incompetent to understand the trial before them, and taken to a state-run psychiatric facility for what is termed ‘competency restoration.’ Mr. Peck said this is unfair to the individuals, who are held for treatment without a trial, and to the county taxpayers, who are stuck with 100% of the on-average $1,400-per-day bill for treatment.
The county legislature drafted a letter urging the Office of Mental Health to reconsider the cost sharing percentages and conditions for patients in this program last month, and continue to work with the New York State Association of Counties to advocate for a solution.
At the county level, Mr. Peck said he continues to advocate for farmers and rural residents as well. Through his own farm, Peck Homestead Farm, he said he understands firsthand the impacts property tax rates can have on a farmer’s profitability.
“There’s a lot of land in this county that’s for agricultural use, so it’s important to be mindful of what an appropriate level of taxation is,” he said.
Additionally, Mr. Peck said he has real hopes that with the next comprehensive federal bill to restructure the agricultural and food markets of the country, the antiquated federal milk pricing system and other issues with the food system will be updated.
“The pandemic really let loose a lot of the weaknesses within our food supply system,” he said.
One issue that relates to taxation that Mr. Peck said he continues to press the state government on is unfunded mandates — state-ordered programs and expenses that the county must pay for out of its own revenue streams. Mr. Peck said unfunded mandates account for nearly 70% of the county’s budget. He said he would like to see the county be given more leeway to determine what programs and services are needed, and how much should be spent on them.
Going forward, Mr. Peck said he sees a path forward to rebuild from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but government must be ready to focus on the real issues. At the top of his list for most important areas to focus on is mental health.
“I keep on hearing more and more about issues with mental health, and coming out of what has to be the hardest crisis that has affected our country more significantly than anything else in a decade or two, we need to really focus on that,” he said.
After years of defunded mental health care programs and the widespread closure of mental health care facilities in the 1990s, Mr. Peck said things have gotten desperate, and his hope is to push for more funding and more care for people with mental illness.
He said he will continue to push for county solutions to the mental health crisis through his position as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee in the county legislature, a position he’s held since 2016.
Beyond that, Mr. Peck said he is working with the Metropolitan Planning Organization to work on public transit, freight and transportation needs for the county. That board is pulling together a project to extend the Black River walking trail to Great Bend, Fort Drum and eventually connect with Lewis County’s trail system.
Mr. Peck said he is working with partners to develop a rural transportation network similar to St. Lawrence County’s award-winning transit system, that connects to residents outside of the established transportation corridors.
“You can get these linkages between the central corridor of the county to the city of Watertown, and public transit that can branch out to West Carthage, Dexter and even Lewis and St. Lawrence County,” he said.
He’s worked to include County Route 47 in the county’s six-year infrastructure investment plan, and the road that has long seen potholes and uneven pavement because of industrial traffic will soon be level again.
All of these projects take time, however, and Mr. Peck said he’s hopeful the voters will vote to send him back to the county legislature so he can continue this important work.
He’s facing a primary challenger for the Republican nomination to the position, and will stand for election on June 22. His challenger is current town of Champion councilor Matt Gump.
Mr. Peck said, as he campaigns for support in the upcoming primary, he is focused on communicating integrity, forward-thinking leadership, and commitment to service to his constituents. He’s been endorsed by state Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, who said he stands for exactly those things.
“I want to make things better, I’m not interested in just destroying something because I don’t like the way it works, I want to try and rebuild things to work the best way they can,” Mr. Peck said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.