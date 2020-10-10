BROWNVILLE — A pedestrian was airlifted to Syracuse on Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
It was about 8:45 p.m. when the Brownville Fire Department responded to the intersection of East Main and Bridge streets for reports of a car versus pedestrian crash. District Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said one of his crews were the first on scene. He said they found a man, possibly in his 50s or 60s, laying in the middle of the intersection. The extent of his injuries weren’t clear, but he was conscious and breathing, Mr. McIntosh said.
EMTs with the Guilfoyle Ambulance Service arrived shortly afterward and began working on the pedestrian while state police began investigating the crash. The road was closed for hours as troopers investigated. The pedestrian was taken via an ambulance to the Watertown International Airport, then flown in a helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Mr. McIntosh said it appears the driver that hit the pedestrian had a green light when he passed through the intersection. There was a passenger inside the vehicle, and both are OK. He noted there aren’t any crosswalks at that intersection.
Friday night’s incident marks the fourth pedestrian reportedly struck by a vehicle in Jefferson County since late August. Mr. McIntosh said he and other firefighters were talking late Friday night about the frequency of these types of crashes lately, and he isn’t sure why, but they always seem to increase at this point in the year, he said.
