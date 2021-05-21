RODMAN — A 69-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near Freeman Creek Road.
State police responded at around 3:02 p.m. to the area of Freeman Creek Road and County Route 68 in the town of Rodman for the crash. A preliminary investigation revealed that Virginia A. Galaydick, who lives on Freeman Creek Road, was walking along the shoulder when she was struck by a 2003 Ford pickup truck operated by Garrett D. Fuller, 18, Mannsville.
Ms. Galaydick was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Fuller was evaluated at the scene by a state police drug recognition expert and showed no signs of any drug or alcohol impairment. He was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
