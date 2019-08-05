WATERTOWN — A Rochester-area man has died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday on outer Arsenal Street.
State police said Patrick J. Brown, 54, Penfield, was walking in a southerly direction on Route 3 at Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown at about 9 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound vehicle operated by Arnaud T. Pooda, 35, Watertown.
Police said Mr. Brown suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was taken by the town of Watertown Ambulance Squad to Samaritan Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Mr. Pooda exhibited no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
The investigation into the accident is continuing.
