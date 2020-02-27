WATERTOWN — A pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
Patrols were dispatched to the 400 block of Washington Street at around 7:24 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car, a city police press release said Thursday afternoon.
The driver of a 2018 Honda was traveling south on Washington Street, with the right of way at a green light, when he struck a 68-year-old man who was in or near the crosswalk, entering the intersection from the Academy Street side heading toward Mullin Street.
EMTs and city firefighters arrived to treat the pedestrian before transporting him to Samaritan Medical Center. He was later transported by ambulance to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse and is currently listed as critical but stable.
The investigation shows the pedestrian crossed against a red light. Witnesses have confirmed the traffic light was green for Washington Street traffic. In addition to the poor weather conditions, the male was also wearing dark colored clothing making it difficult to be seen, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.