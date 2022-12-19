WATERTOWN — A pedestrian was taken to Samaritan Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle on Mill Street near Highland Avenue Monday evening, a city fire official said.
The extent of the injuries is unclear, but they are not thought to be life-threatening, the city fire official said.
