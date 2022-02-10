Pedestrian killed by vehicle at Carthage intersection Thursday

State police, Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police Department and Carthage Area Rescue Squad respond to a fatal crash on State Street in the village of Carthage Thursday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

CARTHAGE — A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck at the intersection of State and Church streets in the village of Carthage Thursday night.

The pedestrian was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle driving on State Street, state police Capt. Robert J. Simpson said.

The pedestrian was taken to Carthage Area Hospital on West Street, where they were pronounced dead. The victim’s identity was not released.

State police responded to the scene with the Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police Department and Carthage Area Rescue Squad.

A portion of State Street was shut down.

The crash is under investigation.

