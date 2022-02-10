CARTHAGE — A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck at the intersection of State and Church streets in the village of Carthage Thursday night.
The pedestrian was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle driving on State Street, state police Capt. Robert J. Simpson said.
The pedestrian was taken to Carthage Area Hospital on West Street, where they were pronounced dead. The victim’s identity was not released.
State police responded to the scene with the Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police Department and Carthage Area Rescue Squad.
A portion of State Street was shut down.
The crash is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.