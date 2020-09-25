WATERTOWN — A female pedestrian died Friday afternoon following a collision with an Adirondack Trailways bus outside the bus station and Asian Market along State Street.
Shortly before 3 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of State Street for reports that a woman had been hit by a bus.
A blue tarp covered the victim at the scene, and later brown tarps were put up around the victim to shield the public’s view. Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said he does not know the victim’s age and they are still trying to identify her.
At about 4:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Donoghue said there weren’t many more details to report as the incident is still under the investigation. Part of the police’s investigation, he said, is determining whether or not the bus hit the pedestrian, or if the pedestrian struck the bus. He said no bicycle was involved.
He did confirm that the victim was dead upon police arrival.
The bus was still sitting on a side street between the bus station and Asian Market nearly two hours after the incident. Orange neon letters on the side of the bus indicated the bus was on its way to Syracuse. Detective Lt. Donoghue confirmed about 20 people were on the bus at the time of the incident, and as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, they were still on the bus. He said the company is sending another bus to the State Street station to pick up the passengers. Some, he said, witnessed the incident and have been interviewed.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, State Street between William to Winthrop Street remained closed due to the accident. The area was closed off with yellow caution tape and a heavy presence of police and fire personnel was on scene.
The city’s fire department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police are assisting in the investigation.
