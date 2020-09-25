WATERTOWN — A female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision with an Adirondack Trailways bus along State Street on Friday afternoon.
About 2:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of State Street for reports that a woman had been hit outside the bus station and Asian Market.
A blue tarp covered the victim at the scene, and later brown tarps were put up around the victim to shield the scene from public view.
At about 4:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said investigators were still trying to determine whether the bus hit the pedestrian, or if the pedestrian struck the bus. He did confirm that the victim was dead upon police arrival.
The bus, which was apparently on its way to Syracuse, was still sitting on a side street between the bus station and Asian Market nearly two hours after the incident.
Detective Donoghue confirmed about 20 people were on the bus at the time of the incident, and as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, they were still on the bus.
He said the company was sending another bus to the State Street station to pick up the passengers. Some, he said, witnessed the incident and have been interviewed.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, State Street between William to Winthrop Street remained closed off with yellow caution tape and a heavy presence of police and fire personnel was on scene.
Officials had identified the pedestrian Friday evening, but were not going to release the name until next week, pending notification of other family members, according to a release from Lt. Donoghue.
The victim was transported to Samaritan Medical Center where an autopsy is expected to be conducted Saturday.
The city’s fire department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police are assisting in the investigation.
