WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries after a pedestrian was struck by a car in front of the hospital on Wednesday night, a city police officer on scene said.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
Police were taping off the area in front of the hospital.
Watertown police were on scene with state police, city firefighters and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Police said the portion of the road in front of Samaritan Medical Center would be closed for at least an hour.
