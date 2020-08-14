WATERTOWN — Authorities are looking for a black sedan that city police say struck a 57-year-old woman Friday morning.
Police say the woman was hit at about 7:11 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Thompson Boulevard. The black sedan struck her, knocking her down. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center.
Police are attempting to locate the vehicle. Anyone with information may call the police department at 215-782-2233.
