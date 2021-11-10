WATERTOWN — Caitlin McConnell witnessed a pedestrian get hit by a car Tuesday evening, go into the air and come back down on the windshield, breaking it as a result before sliding to the ground.
City police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a 2012 Chevrolet driven by John W. Hart, 69, of 646 Academy St., was taking a left from William Street on State Street when he struck the pedestrian, Ronald E. Hanson, 71, of 661 Factory St.
Mr. Hanson was transported to Samaritan with back pain. Mr. Hart was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian. Mrs. McConnell, who was driving home to Carthage when she witnessed the crash, said she waited with the pedestrian and made sure he was OK before police arrived on scene.
“It was a nightmare,” she said. “I know he (Mr. Hanson) was in pretty bad shape.”
She said she used to live in the area and that the intersection has a history of crashes. Still, witnessing someone get hit and then strike the windshield was never something she thought she would see.
“He smashed the windshield,” she said. “People think that because they have a green light, there isn’t someone in the crosswalk.”
