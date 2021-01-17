FORT DRUM — In honor of Vice President Michael R. Pence’s visit to Fort Drum today, we wish …
FORT DRUM — When Vice President Michael R. Pence visits here today to express appreciation to 10th Mountain Division soldiers for their service to the country, he will be joining vice presidents from two previous administrations in honoring soldiers who have borne a heavy responsibility and toll in America’s war on terror.
Today, the vice president will likely be addressing some soldiers who had not yet been born when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in 2001, and took down a plane over Pennsylvania that was apparently headed toward the U.S. Capitol building — attacks that led to U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The 10th Mountain Division is widely recognized as the most-deployed unit in the U.S. Army since the war in the Middle East began nearly 20 years ago, soon to be followed by frequent deployments to Iraq.
Since the war in Afghanistan began shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, then-Vice President Richard B. Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush, and then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who served under President Barack Obama, have traveled to Fort Drum to honor troops. Vice President Pence has previously visited troops here, joining President Donald J. Trump in August 2018.
President Trump, in the final days of his and Vice President Pence’s administration, is accelerating a drawdown of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq, with hundreds of Fort Drum soldiers returning home in recent weeks. Most recently, a contingent of about 200 soldiers, mostly with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, reunited with their families on Christmas Eve.
Over the course of the two wars, tens of thousands of Fort Drum soldiers have deployed to central Asia and the Middle East. More than 300 soldiers have died in combat overseas, including north country natives Lt. Col. Todd J. Clark, 40, Evans Mills; Spc. Chad Edward Fuller, 24, Potsdam; Sgt. 1st Class Casey E. Howe, 32, Philadelphia; Lt. Col. Leon G. James, 46, Sackets Harbor; Maj. Douglas E. Sloan, 40, Evans Mills; Pfc. Jack T. Sweet, 19, Alexandria Bay; and Master Sgt. Tulsa T. Tuliau.
Former Vice President Cheney was the first second-in-command to address soldiers at Fort Drum following Sept. 11 when he visited Dec. 6, 2005, to tell troops it was important to stay the course in Iraq, rather than withdraw, if democracy was to spread in the region.
“To leave that country before the job is done would be to hand Iraq over to car bombers and assassins,” he told to troops.
He came to Fort Drum to thank “two great American military units” — the 10th Mountain Division and the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division, which was the first National Guard unit to be deployed in its entirety since the Korean War.
“Both of these divisions have an important place in the life of our country, in the history of our freedom,” Vice President Cheney said. “In the four years since our nation was attacked, you’ve deployed on many fronts in the war of terror. Whether the job is dragging mortar tubes through waist-deep snow 9,000 feet up in the foothills of the Himalayas of Afghanistan, or conducting raids up staircases in urban Iraq, you know how to take the fight to the enemy and get the job right.”
Flanked by an Apache helicopter and two of the Army’s latest armored vehicles, Vice President Biden — now President-elect Biden — welcomed home the 2nd Brigade Combat team on July 28, 2010, while touting its success in handing over security of its sector to Iraqi forces after eight months of service.
“You’ve shouldered it and you have done it better than anyone in history,” Mr. Biden said to about 2,600 soldiers and family members in a hangar at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on post.
At the time, the 2nd Brigade had already been deployed to Afghanistan twice and Iraq three times, prompting Vice President Biden to say that Iraqi security forces were now ready to take over responsibility for the brigade’s sector “after learning from and fighting alongside the world’s greatest military.”
“Leaders of security forces persevered and succeeded,” the vice president told the troops. “Therefore, those who made destruction a hallmark of Iraq have failed because of you.”
On Aug. 13, 2018, Vice President Pence joined President Trump at Wheeler-Sack as the president signed the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2019, a bill that covered the $717 billion that the U.S. slated to spend on defense in fiscal year 2019, as well as a number of policies, acquisitions and goals for the military.
“No better place to celebrate its passage than at Fort Drum, no better place,” Mr. Trump said at the time. “’Fort Drum soldiers aren’t just tough, we are mountain tough.’ I said to your general, what’s the difference? He said, ‘trust me, there’s a difference.’”
Prior to arriving in the north country today, the vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence visited Lemoore, Calif. on Saturday.
There, Vice President Pence delivered remarks to sailors about the Trump administration’s historic foreign policy achievements at Naval Air Station Lemoore, according to the White House.
Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said in a statement last week she will accompany the vice president today.
“It is an honor to welcome Vice President Pence to our district to express the Trump Administration’s appreciation for our selfless military community,” the congresswoman said in a statement. “As the chief advocate for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, I express my sincere gratitude to Vice President Pence and the entire Trump Administration for their unwavering commitment over the past four years to rebuild America’s military readiness and support the brave men and women who proudly serve.”
