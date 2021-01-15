FORT DRUM — Vice President Michael R. Pence’s visit to Fort Drum on Sunday will cause delays and detours in and around the military base this weekend.
According to an email from the Fort Drum Public Affairs Office, those traveling in and around the base should be prepared for delays and detours Sunday afternoon due to heightened security requirements in preparation for the vice president’s visit.
The email urges people to avoid traveling around Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Sunday “if at all possible.”
Motorists should anticipate the closure of Route 26 between Evans Mills and Great Bend, as well as plan to use alternate routes for several afternoon hours and into the early evening. Emergency vehicles will be allowed access to the road during the closure, according to the email.
The Gas Alley Access Control point on Route 26 will also be closed to outgoing traffic during the previously mentioned timeframe.
“Fort Drum leadership recognizes the hardship the Route 26 closure poses to North Country travelers, as there is no quick detour available, and is grateful for their understanding as our local law enforcement assists the teams charged with ensuring the safety and security of the visiting official,” the email reads.
