REDWOOD — First responders largely contained flames to one room at a home on Farrell Road after it appears an exhaust fan caught on fire in a bathroom.
At around 2:13 a.m., the Redwood Fire Department was dispatched to 46633 Farrell Road for the fire. When they got on scene, firefighters made entry through the front door and found the fire in the bathroom.
“The guys made a good hit on it,” said Redwood Fire Chief George Martin. “We were able to save the structure.”
Two adults were home at the time and were able to evacuate safely, the chief said. One resident had used a fire extinguisher to attempt to put the flames out, which didn’t put them all out, but Chief Martin believes it bought fire crews some time to get on scene and finish off the rest.
The fire was contained to the bathroom and shot up through the roof. The home was unlivable as a result, due to a hole in the roof and smoke and water damage. Chief Martin said it appears the displacement of the residents will be short, and they were being assisted by Red Cross.
It appears the cause of the fire was an exhaust fan and light combination in the bathroom, which is common in most homes.
Above all, the fire didn’t reach the living room or even a connecting bedroom to the bathroom, he said.
“I would say that if it was another four or five minutes, we would be having a different conversation,” Chief Martin said.
Redwood fire was assisted by departments from Alexandria Bay, Clayton, Wellesley Island and Plessis.
