Peter Mellon, who turned an idea into the formation of one of the largest brokers for antique and classic boats in the world, died Friday morning.
The apparent cause of death was a heart attack. Mr. Mellon was in his early 60s.
For the past several years, Mr. Mellon, a Canadian citizen who lived on Tennis Island, Alexandria, was the auctioneer at the annual Antique Boat Show and Auction at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton.
Mr. Mellon was founder of Antique Boat America, a brokerage for classic and antique boats. Its headquarters and showroom is located in Clayton and its corporate offices are in Ottawa, Ontario.
According to its website, “Antique Boat America is an on-line marketplace designed to bring together those wishing to sell or trade their antique, classic, or used boat with those looking to buy.”
The brokerage has been in business for about 20 years.
Some of the proceeds from the annual auction at the Antique Boat Museum are donated to the Clayton museum. In 2017, Mr. Mellon oversaw one bidding battle as one potential buyer fought hard against six other bidders to ensure he had the highest offer for a 1948 Chris Craft Rocket during the 53rd annual Antique Boat Show and Auction.
The bids climbed from less than $10,000 to a final offer of $11,400. The 16-foot antique Chris Craft model was one of 44 items Antique Boat of America was auctioning off that year.
“That’s what I call an auction,” Mr. Mellon told the Times.
At the time of his death, Mr. Mellon was serving as an Antique Boat Museum International Advisory Council member and was long-time “Friend of the Museum” with his wife, Helene.
“I believe one of Peter’s most important legacies will be his success in getting old wooden boats back into circulation via his marketing skills and knowledge,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, executive director of the Antique Boat Museum. “Connecting people with the right boat, whether it was a first time buyer or someone simply adding to an already impressive collection, was a very special knack he possessed.”
On a personal level, Ms. Hopfinger said she will miss Mr. Mellon’s input and ideas.
“He was one of the first people to call me in 2013 upon my return to the Antique Boat Museum and tip his hat, stating he thought that was one of the best moves the museum had taken and I won’t forget that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.