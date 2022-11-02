WATERTOWN — The family of fallen city firefighter Peyton L.S. Morse is “shocked and saddened” that a grand jury has decided not to file criminal charges in his death, saying that the state continues to fail him.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the family said it “strongly disagrees with this decision,” but stressed that it “does not prove no crime was committed, only that insufficient evidence was provided to indict.”

