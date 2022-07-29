WATERTOWN — The father of Peyton L.S. Morse is questioning the sincerity of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul after she told reporters on Thursday that she would “be happy” to look into the circumstances of the Watertown firefighter’s death.
The 21-year-old firefighter had a medical emergency on March 3, 2021, at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen. He died nine days later in a Pennsylvania hospital.
“I have to find out the facts and circumstances, what led to it, and whether there was any kind of negligence involved,” she said Thursday at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, where she held a press conference regarding the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
“I want to find out exactly what happened. I just don’t have the data now.”
In response, the firefighter’s father, David M. Morse, said Friday that actions are what counts.
“Believe it, when I see it,” he said. “Words are words.”
The governor’s comments on Thursday were the first time that she acknowledged Peyton Morse’s death.
On the first anniversary of his death in March, the governor ignored requests to lower the flag at the state Capitol to honor him, angering his parents that she disrespected him.
For weeks before the anniversary, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk’s staff also tried to get an answer from Gov. Hochul’s office about lowering the flag.
Previously, Mr. and Mrs. Morse tried for months to get Gov. Hochul to acknowledge their son’s death. They’ve reached out through their emails, phone calls and social media posts, but got no answer.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman on Friday questioned whether the governor would actually look into his firefighter’s death.
“Here we go again,” he said.
The state police investigated his death and handed over its results to Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary.
Mr. Fazzary said Friday he will present the case soon to a grand jury.
“This case is moving forward and I anticipate this case will go before the grand jury in the next couple of months,” he said.
Peyton’s parents also have been waiting for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, NIOSH, to complete its investigation that will determine how to prevent similar incidents.
They have been critical that the state’s Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH, determined the fire academy did nothing wrong when Peyton had the medical emergency.
They believe that instructors were negligent and could have prevented their son’s death. Other trainees have said that instructors failed to do anything until it was too late after the firefighter yelled out he couldn’t breath during a training exercise on March 3, 2021.
