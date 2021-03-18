WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Matthew Timerman knew Peyton Lane S. Morse all of his life. His children played sports with him. The fire chief and the fallen firefighter’s parents were friends for years.
On Friday morning, Chief Timerman will be giving Mr. Morse’s eulogy at his funeral while firefighters who served with him, firefighters who were about to start working with him and many whom never met him come together to say goodbye to their brother.
They will all be mourning the young firefighter who was just starting his career with the Watertown Fire Department and had so much promise to serve the community for decades to come.
“Firefighter funerals are hard, especially when they’re in the line of duty,” Chief Timerman said.
Mr. Morse, 21, died on March 12, nine days after suffering a medical emergency while training at the state fire academy in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.
The 2017 LaFargeville graduate will be laid to rest following a Mass that’s expected to be attended by so many people that the LaFargeville Central School closed school for the day so mourners can watch a livestream of the funeral service in its auditorium.
At last count, about 500 firefighters from across the state will converge on St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton for the funeral to honor him and support his family. Between 25 and 30 fire engines and other vehicles will accompany firefighters from departments across Jefferson County.
The firefighters who served along side him with the LaFargeville, Shaker Road Loudonville, near Albany, and the Watertown fire departments have been hit the hardest by his death, Chief Timerman said.
“It’s the loss of what he was going to be,” Chief Timerman said.
Still at such a young age, Mr. Morse gained the respect from the volunteers at LaFargeville while serving as assistant fire chief. He got to know a group of young career firefighters in the Shaker Road fire house, where he volunteered on a daily basis while attending Siena College.
Some city firefighters were just getting to know him, working only a few shifts with him. Some had never met him before he started his training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science on Feb. 1.
“We were proud that he was joining the ranks,” said firefighter Christopher St. Joseph, an officer with the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association.
They’ve been focusing their energy on getting ready for the funeral, helping with arranging the traditions of a firefighter’s funeral, Chief Timerman said. Representatives of the fire department were at Mr. Morse’s bedside the entire time at a Pennsylvania hospital where he was following the incident at the fire academy March 3.
Firefighters have been at a constant vigil with his casket since Mr. Morse’s body came home at the Cummings Funeral Home, 214 Sterling St., on Monday and during the past two days at the church.
“He hasn’t been alone,” Chief Timerman said.
It’s been a difficult week for all of them trying to make some sense of the death of such a young man with a promising future and so many ties to the community. He was also about to marry his fiancée in the fall. A wedding ceremony was performed with his fiancée at his bedside last week on the same day he was given his Watertown Fire Department badge — Badge -94.
But it’s also been comforting that countless sympathy cards, emails, text messages and other forms of communication expressing their condolences and donations to the family have come from firefighters and fire departments from all over the country, including Florida, Oregon and California.
“I think it’s been great support for the firefighters,” Mr. St. Joseph said.
The Rev. Samuel P. Lundy, the Jefferson County and Watertown Fire Department chaplain, says he’s been available to talk to the members of the department if they needed his support. But firefighters aren’t known to show their emotions, he said.
By being there for each other and just being there helps, he said.
“It’s not so much what you say,” he said, “it’s about what you do.”
He and Father Christopher C. Cararra will participate in the funeral Mass on Friday.
During the calling hours at the church Thursday, mourners — practicing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines — waited an hour in an orderly line to pay their respects to the family.
Before the public calling hours began, members of the city, LaFargeville and Shaker Road fire departments paid tribute to the fallen firefighter’s family.
A part of Shaker Road’s tradition, the department gave the family a Bible and the badge he wore serving the Albany-area district. The LaFargeville department presented the family with a passage they read to them.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church in Clayton at 11 a.m. Friday.
