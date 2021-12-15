WATERTOWN — With Phil N. Reed Sr. bowing out, Vice Chairman William W. “Bill” Johnson has expressed interest in becoming the next chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
Mr. Johnson, who has served as vice chairman for the past six years, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that he has talked to the majority of the 15-member board and they have indicated that they will support him.
“So far, it’s all been positive,” he said.
It’s expected that Mr. Johnson will be appointed to the position during the board’s annual organizational meeting on Jan. 4.
Mr. Johnson, representing Lyme and Brownville in District 2, became interested in the chairmanship after Mr. Reed decided to withdraw his name for consideration.
“I thought, at this point, it’s my turn,” Mr. Johnson said after his colleague bowed out of the running for the position.
Mr. Reed said Wednesday he decided to withdraw his name after talking to family, friends and Mr. Johnson over the weekend about concerns regarding the impact on his family and work.
He thinks Mr. Johnson is in “a better position” to serve as chairman since he would have more time to serve because he’s retired.
Mr. Reed said he’s giving Mr. Johnson his “full encouragement and support,” adding that “I’ll help him in any way I can.”
It’s been a volatile week for the county Legislature. A group of legislators expressed outrage that outgoing chairman Scott A. Gray decided to implement a state of emergency, which included a mask requirement for the county, and threatened to censure him.
But they quickly canceled a meeting on Tuesday night after Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul put into place a state mask mandate for indoor public spaces last week.
“I don’t think it’s as divided as it’s perceived out there,” Mr. Reed said.
He stressed that the swirling controversy of the past week is not the reason for taking his name out of consideration.
He said talked to other members of the board about his decision. They were supportive of it, he said.
Mr. Reed thinks that the board can weather this uncertain time.
“We can get through this,” he said.
In the past, the vice chairman was seen as a natural progression to be next in line for the chairmanship.
The news of Mr. Reed no longer being interested in being chairman was first reported on Tuesday morning on former Watertown Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham’s blog.
Mr. Reed, who represents District 3 in Alexandria, Orleans and Leray, said he looks forward to continuing to serve his district and the people of Jefferson County.
Despite the recent controversies, Mr. Reed is optimistic about the board’s work to make people’s lives better in the county.
