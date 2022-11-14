CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital’s Walk-In Clinic, 22075 Constitution Drive, and Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility, 21957 Cole Road, experienced a phone and internet outage Nov. 11 but as of Monday morning, the repairs had been made.
Both Carthage Walk-In Clinic and Meadowbrook Terrace remained open for service and visits during the outage.
