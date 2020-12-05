From left: Tony J. Verne, Aaron R. Clemons and Dennis J. Brady sell copies of the Watertown Daily Times together outside of The General Store on Bradley Street in the city Friday afternoon during the 74th annual Old Newsboys Day event. According to David L. Bonney, volunteer coordinator for the drive and former circulation director for the Times, as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, $13,963 was raised for the Salvation Army. The goal was $19,000, and with about eight businesses still having to report totals, Mr. Bonney says he doesn’t think that goal will be too much of a stretch. He said they are hoping to have a final donation total by the middle of next week. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
