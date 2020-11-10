Birthday surprise

For Tyler DeTomi’s 25th birthday, former coworkers and friends at Norwich City School District, Chenango County, Debbie Flanagan, in a Michelin Man costume and Joni Figary, disguised as a dinosaur, traveled two hours to surprise Mr. DeTomi, a sixth-grade teacher at H.T. Wiley Intermediate School on Saturday afternoon in his front yard on Gotham Street in Watertown. “We used to teach together down in Norwich and we missed him so we thought we’d drive up here,” Ms. Flanagan said. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
