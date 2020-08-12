Carthage Area Rescue Squad Chief Amanda Henry stands before a newly acquired ambulance — a 2000 Ford E460. The rescue squad now has a fleet of four ambulances and a fly car none of which have liens. The new apparatus cost $11,000 and according to the chief all the equipment is paid for mostly through donations. Due to the pandemic the squad opted not to have its annual mail campaign to solicit donations. Anyone wishing to contribute to the squad may send a check to Carthage Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 714, Carthage. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
