Carthage veterans remember their own

After marching from the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789, members of the American Legion Family along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 members and its auxiliary performed a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on State Street in Carthage for Memorial Day on Monday. About 60 people attended the solemn ceremony which included the laying of wreaths at the monument and gun salute in honor of the fallen veterans. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers

CARTHAGE — After marching from the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789, members of the American Legion Family along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 members and its auxiliary performed a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on State Street for Memorial Day on Monday.

