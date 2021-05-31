CARTHAGE — After marching from the American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789, members of the American Legion Family along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 members and its auxiliary performed a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on State Street for Memorial Day on Monday.
Latest News
- Former Watertown man serving on a USS destroyer gets national attention
- Waddington honors fallen with Memorial Day parade, ceremony
- Massena commemorates Memorial Day with parade, ceremony
- Sackets Harbor community commemorates Memorial Day holiday
- Local auto racing: McCreadie takes fourth at Lucas Oil race in Missouri
- Copenhagen commemorates Memorial Day with parade
- PHOTO: Lowville VFW remembers fallen veterans
- College lacrosse roundup: Virginia, Le Moyne win men’s titles; SU women fall to BC
Most Popular
-
Massena man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run
-
Woman who was struck on country road was glue of her family
-
Impossible Dream thrift store to reopen, Urban Mission asks for thoughtfulness with future donations
-
Fire destroys Elizabeth Street home in Ogdensburg
-
Propane tank explodes at cabin in Theresa, injures two
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.