Drive-thru chicken barbecue for knights of Columbus

From left: Mark S. Loftus pours marinade as Anthony J. Sligar and Jeremy L. Michels flip barbecued chicken en masse on over a fire pit during a $10 drive-thru dinner fundraiser last weekend in support of the Knights of Columbus Council 259 from Watertown. With a line of cars backed up on Arsenal Street, the group cooked a total of 416 chickens with funds going to support Catholic churches and schools in the area, according to Deputy Grand Knight Sligar. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

