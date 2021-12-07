On his first day back at the North Pole set in Salmon Run Mall, Santa Lou holds 7-month-old Mason Persons for a photo as the little one gazes up to the veteran Santa, this his 13th year in the red suit. This is Mason’s first photo with the magic man, a big moment for his parents, Michael and Makalia Persons and his grandfather, Michael Ortman. His family was able to get the little guy’s attention for a couple of proper pictures, but Mason was mesmerized in the moment. It was a different view than for kids last year, who talked with Santa Lou through a suspended plexiglass barrier. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
