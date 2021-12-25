Keeping the lights on

A National Grid linesman works high in the air at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Bellew Avenue last week in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Despite hours of freezing rain across the north country on Christmas Day, no power outages were reported in the tri-county area, according to National Grid’s online outage map.

