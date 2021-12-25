Despite hours of freezing rain across the north country on Christmas Day, no power outages were reported in the tri-county area, according to National Grid’s online outage map.
Latest News
- St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce designated official Tourism Promotion Agency
- City residents respond in force to Public Square art survey
- Film Massena Academy announces new program director
- Ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurates Jones Road bridge in Hopkinton
- Plane makes emergency landing in town of Lyme; witness describes what she saw
- City code enforcement cleans up Stone Street house
- PHOTO: Keeping the lights on
- Town continues relationship with C&S Engineers at Massena International Airport
Most Popular
-
Opera skills born on a Croghan farm take a Lewis County talent to television
-
Seaway traffic halted near Lisbon after ship aground
-
Appeal over wrestler’s eligibility filed against Indian River Central School District, Section III
-
Ogdensburg traffic stop yields 500 bags of fentanyl
-
Dexter woman faces federal indictment alleging she steered Fort Drum contracts to boyfriend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.