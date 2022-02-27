Recruiters for Samaritan Medical Center, from left, Kili K. Springer and Madison G. Briggs speak with Brianna M. Ludwikowski, far left, and Elizabeth M. Rhoades about open positions during a job fair held at the Salmon Run Mall on Thursday evening. Along with Samaritan, some 10 other Northern New York employers had tables in Center Court at the mall — with more than a dozen of the mall’s own businesses looking to hire — hoping to fill vacancies during a difficult time for finding help. Ms. Ludwikowski was able to secure a job interview on the spot and Ms. Rhoades — while she’s always wanted to become a doctor — found she could set her sights on a job in nursing as she says her main focus is caring for people. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
