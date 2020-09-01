Serenaded by Sarah Parker Ada and other local musicians, people sit in lawn chairs while wearing face masks outside the Alexander Copley House in Chaumont for Play Music on the Porch Day hosted by the Lyme Community Foundation on Saturday. Started as a simple idea in 2013 by Brian Mallman, a Milwaukee born artist living in Los Angeles, Calif., Play Music on the Porch Day encourages communities worldwide to participate as an effort to come together in the name of music despite differences. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.