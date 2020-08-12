The paving project at the Carthage Church of the Nazarene has been completed. Paverite Inc. laid the binder on July 20 and the next day installed the new asphalt surface. “We are very excited how it looks and the service we will be able to provide for our congregation and community,” Pastor Jamie McBride said. “Many in the community have generously given a donation and we are honored to have the support. We are currently keeping track of all who give and will send out letters of appreciation. We still need your help though. The paving company was generous to let us pay a portion of the total amount off through the end of the year. The other half was needed at the start of the work. We are still accepting donations from community supporters. Our grounds is used widely in the community and any financial support will help tremendously.” Photo submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.