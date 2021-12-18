A procession of first responder vehicles arrives Saturday in Depauville for firefighter Dakota L. Yandow’s funeral service at the Depauville Fire Department’s social hall on School Street. The 19-year-old died in a crash Dec. 4.
PHOTO: Procession of first responders honors Depauville firefighter Dakota Yandow
