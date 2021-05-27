Rollin’ with her grandson

Carolyn Barkley takes her 2-year-old grandson, Carter Shean, for a walk down Washington Street on Tuesday morning in Watertown. Carter’s tricycle has the ability to transform as he phases out of push bars and training wheels, and Ms. Barkley savors the twice-weekly visits she gets with her growing grandson who is already rollin’ in a Harley Davidson motorcycle T-shirt. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry
