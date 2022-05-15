Route 12 resurfaced as roadwork season begins

State Department of Transportation crews manage traffic while the road is reduced to one lane in the dip as they resurface the section of Route 12 that passes through Depauville on Thursday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

With road-work season in full swing, State Department of Transportation crews are resurfacing the section of Route 12 that passes through Depauville.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.