CLAYTON — The bulk carrier Federal Dart, flagged out of Marshall Islands, was stopped Wednesday afternoon in the main shipping channel of the St. Lawrence River for a routine inspection, according to ship watcher Michael J. Folsom.
Due to the randomness of the stop and presence of the U.S. Coast Guard, various sources at first thought the ship had run aground just off the shore of Clayton on the south side of Grindstone Island.
