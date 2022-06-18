Soldier presented with key to the village

During the June 15 board of trustees meeting, Lowville Mayor Joe Beagle, right, reads a proclamation lauding the service the 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade has provided to the village. Along with a copy of the proclamation, the mayor presented, from left, Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Williams, battalion senior enlisted adviser, and Lt. Col. Ryan Hanrahan, battalion commander, with a ceremonial key to the village.

