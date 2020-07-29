Watching the boats go by

Jean and George Kerstetter, of Auburn, watch as boats pass by on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton on Saturday. The Kerstetters come up to Clayton most weekends from the Finger Lakes. Last week, they were on their way up when their son called to warn them of the coronavirus outbreak, so they turned around and went home. They say they feel safe now, but didn’t go into stores and will only eat at a restaurant outside. Lauren Miller/Watertown Daily Times

 Lauren Miller

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

