WATERTOWN — A global pandemic didn’t stop this year’s class of Watertown High School seniors from celebrating the start of their year with a car parade down Washington Street on Wednesday morning. Wednesday marked the first day of school for the Watertown City School District. The school day was held virtually for all students Wednesday, and the first group of students will resume in-person learning today.
PHOTO: Watertown High School seniors celebrate first day of school
