After stops at Full Circle Bar & Grill and Whistler’s Tavern in Watertown and the VFW in Adams, the group would end up back at Spook Hill Bar & Grill in Adams Center.
Raffles, food and music finished the day, all to raise funds and awareness for Safe Harbor, a human trafficking service provider at the Victims Assistance Center, 418 Washington St.
