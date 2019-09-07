The 2019 Black River Fall Fest was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Watertown's Public Square. Admission to the event was free and featured a variety of craft and food vendors from the area. The event was hosted by the Watertown Downtown Business Association.
