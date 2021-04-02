Latest News
- McDonald scores 26 points as Arizona shocks UConn, 69-59
- College baseball: Cannoneers prevail for first victory of year
- Watertown might buy new ladder truck after delaying purchase for five years
- Economic development agency applied for $500,000 for airport park solar project
- Ogdensburg 12-year-old in ICU with serious injuries after crash; Jaws of Life used in rescue
- Seasonal Montague home goes up in flames early Friday
- Agency to buy land to improve entrance to Corporate Park
- Lewis County police reform plan to undergo final public input and potential board approval on Tuesday
