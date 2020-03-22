virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Seth Hill, dressed as “Artemis Fox,” talks to the audience during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Tarot Cafe hosted a virtual drag show and game night on Saturday to promote social distancing. 

virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Sexton Reece attaches his phone to a clamp prior to the start of a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Seth Hill, dressed as “Artemis Fox,” grabs props to use for the performance prior to the start of a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Sexton Reece adjusts his wig before performing as “Berri Wild” during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Sexton Reece, performing as “Berri Wild” dances to the song “Single Ladies” during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Seth Hill, dressed as “Artemis Fox,” laughs while reading comments during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Stones and other totems lie on a table during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Sexton Reece, performing as “Berri Wild,” poses for his viewers during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Seth Hill watches as Sexton Reece, performing as “Berri Wild,” dances to a song during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
virtual drag game night
Buy Now

Sexton Reece, performing as “Berri Wild,” waves a fan as he dances during a Virtual Drag Show Game Night put on by the owners of the Tarot Cafe in Watertown on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.