WATERTOWN — On Tuesday morning, construction crews were out working to begin demolishing the building at 403 W. Main St.
Calling it “an emergency demolition,” Carolyn Meunier, the city’s code enforcement supervisor said a wrecking crew from Independent Commercial Contractors Inc., Watertown, should have the building down by the end of the day Tuesday.
“The floors were falling down on top of each other,” she said.
Local businessman Jacob S. Johnson will billed about $45,000, the expected cost to demolish the three-story building.
