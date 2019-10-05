Drink, music flow at Oktoberfest
The 15th annual Oktoberfest showcased authentic German dance and music from the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers for the record crowd to enjoy at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

ALEXANDRIA BAY — The 15th annual Oktoberfest showcased authentic German dance, music and brew at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday.

The upstairs of the Thousand Islands Winery Barn featured wine tasting and live music on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Preparations are made for the grape stomp at Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
In addition to serving its wide selection of homegrown wines, Thousand Islands Winery also featured a huge array of beers to fit with the Oktoberfest tradition at the 15th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Klaus Raith, leader of the traditional German folk company the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers, sports a brimmed hat filled with various pins during the group’s performance at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Christine Schilble, left, and Fran Schilble, both of Rome, sport “wine glasses” for the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Sweethearts Debbie, right, and Richard, both of Oneida County, dance to the music of Matt Chase & the Thunder Canyon band at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Enzian Bavarian dancer Gracie Schell, left, of Utica, teaches a crowd member a traditional German dance technique at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Glenn Riddle, of North Carolina, shows off his lederhosen at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The lead singer of the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers raises his glass to the crowd during their performance at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Over 3,000 people from across the state and beyond enjoyed the traditional German experience during the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers teach members of the crowd traditional German dance styles at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Lauri Craw, left, of Cortland, and Tina Norman, of Groton, show off their festive necklaces at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Katrina, left, of Alexandria Bay, and Kaylee, of Ogdensburg, participate in the grape stomp competition at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Katrina, of Alexandria Bay, participates in the grape stomp competition at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The 15th annual Oktoberfest showcased authentic German dance and music from the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers for the crowd to enjoy at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Glenn Riddle, of North Carolina, sports bratwurst and pretzel socks during the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The Bad Husbands Club band poses for a portrait at the end of their set at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
From left to right: Mike Elster, of Groton, Lauri Craw, of Cortland, Tina Norman, of Groton, and Jim Corl, of Virgil, sport festive beer hats for the occasion at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Logan, 8, of Carthage, dances to music of artist Mike Mustizer at the 15th annual Oktoberfest on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers tap their feet to the sounds of traditional German folk music at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The crowd cheers after a lively song performed by the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The lead singer of the local band, Hot Kogan, serenades the crowd at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Cathy Arae, of Philadelphia, turns wool from a gray and red alpaca of Home Again Farms in Theresa into soft yarn using a spinning wheel at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Landon, of Alexandria Bay, participates in the grape stomp competition at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
From left to right: Paul Mitchell and his wife Alana, both of Fort Drum, and Brittany Keifer, of Boonville, compete in the grape stomp at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Gracie Schell, left, of Utica, and Karl Wuerslin, of Fayetteville, dance to the sounds of the Enzian Bavarian Band at the 15th annual Oktoberfest at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
The 15th annual Oktoberfest showcased authentic German dance and music from the Enzian Bavarian Band & Dancers for the record crowd to enjoy at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times
Wusterhaus, one of the many food vendors at the 15th annual Oktoberfest, serves authentic German cuisine like bratwurst and sauerkraut at the festival at Thousand Islands Winery on Saturday in Alexandria Bay. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

