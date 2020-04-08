Drive-by birthday party for Watertown girl, 5
A ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon hangs out the window of a car that’s part of Callie Soluri-Earl’s drive-by birthday parade on Tuesday afternoon at Eastbrook Apartments, Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Callie Soluri-Earl, 5, celebrated her birthday Tuesday afternoon with a surprise drive-by birthday party at Eastbrook Apartments in order to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Callie Soluri-Earl, 5, center, stands with her mom, Donna Soluri-Earl, left, while laughing and pointing at a passing car, which is part of her birthday parade, on Tuesday afternoon at Eastbrook Apartments, Watertown. Callie turned 5 on Tuesday and had a drive-by birthday party to celebrate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Callie Soluri-Earl, 5, smiles as her mom, not pictured, snaps a photo of her on Tuesday before the start of the her drive-by birthday party at Eastbrook Apartments, Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Callie Soluri-Earl, 5, left, is handed a ‘Happy Birthday’ balloon by her grandmother, April Secor, right, on Tuesday during Callie’s drive-by birthday party at Eastbrook Apartments, Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
Callie Soluri-Earl, 5, picks up a bag of candy thrown from the window of a car that’s part of her birthday parade on Tuesday afternoon at Eastbrook Apartments, Watertown. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

