WATERTOWN — Callie Soluri-Earl, 5, celebrated her birthday Tuesday afternoon with a surprise drive-by birthday party at Eastbrook Apartments in order to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Watertown Chamber offering teleconference Wednesday on small business loans
- PHOTOS: Drive-by party for Watertown girl’s birthday
- More hospital services to be offered in Lewis County without going to hospital
- PHOTOS: Easter Bunny hands out candy, positive energy
- High school sports: Second delay to the start of spring sports season has many concerned
- One Lewis County resident with COVID-19 has recovered
- Jefferson County SPCA receives $50,000 grant; plans upgrades, expansions
- Oswego Hospital has first inpatient case of COVID-19
Most Popular
-
St. Lawrence County Sheriff issues travel restrictions
-
St. Lawrence County has fastest COVID-19 growth in state
-
COVID-19 patients being treated at Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
-
Jefferson County confirms eight new COVID-19 cases Sunday; county total at 34
-
Woman killed, fiancé injured in Franklin County fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.