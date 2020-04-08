Easter Bunny gives candy, good cheer
Robert Finn, dressed as the Easter Bunny, waves to drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. “It’s all about spreading positive energy,” he said. “You gotta get out.” Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Easter Bunny handed out candy at the intersection of Sherman and Chestnut streets Tuesday afternoon. Robert Finn, who played the Easter Bunny, said his mid-week holiday celebration was “all about spreading positive energy.”

Dianne Nugent-Ward adjusts her face mask while greeting drivers to give out candy to celebrate Easter in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Joanne Nugent-Ward hands a bag of candy to a driver at the corner of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Robert Finn, dressed as the Easter Bunny, waves at pedestrians to wish them a Happy Easter at the corner of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Katherine Varga, of Brownville, poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny at the corner of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A pedestrian takes a photo of the Easter Bunny on their phone while wearing disposable gloves at the corner of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
From left, Joanne Nugent-Ward and Dianne Nugent-Ward stand on the sidewalk to hand out candy and wish drivers a Happy Easter in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Robert Finn, dressed as the Easter Bunny, wishes people a Happy Easter at the corner of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Easter decorations stand in the front yard of a house at the corner of Sherman and Chestnut streets in Watertown on Tuesday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

