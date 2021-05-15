Emily Hodge has been driving what used to be her grandmother’s electric scooter car around Watertown. With the recent hike in gas prices, Ms. Hodge says she’s putting lots of around-town miles on the electric car, and even though she says she catches the attention of passersby, she sits content in her cute compact.
