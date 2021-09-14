Natalie Robison walks along Main Street in the village of Philadelphia with Seamus, her 10-month-old son, on her back and Klaus and Greta out front on Monday afternoon. Ms. Robison says between herself — a former captain in the Army — and her husband Michael, currently serving as a captain at Fort Drum, they have had some 20 different addresses. Their family’s time in Philadelphia has been welcoming, and she says it’s the little things that people say to her that make her feel most welcome. “It’s the first place I’ve really felt the community,” she said. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
